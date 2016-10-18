Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, October 18
Real Garcilaso 1 Juan Aurich 1
San Martin 6 UTC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 37 18 11 8 55 35 67
2 Melgar 37 18 9 10 57 41 63
3 Deportivo Municipal 37 17 10 10 47 41 61
4 Juan Aurich 38 11 16 11 51 52 49
5 Union Comercio 37 12 12 13 42 46 48
6 Real Garcilaso 38 12 7 19 48 61 43
7 Cesar Vallejo 37 9 12 16 42 55 39
8 Defensor La Bocana * 37 8 12 17 53 67 32
Group B
1 Universitario + 36 18 9 9 63 44 64
2 Sport Huancayo 37 14 12 11 43 33 54
3 Alianza Lima 37 15 9 13 43 37 54
4 Comerciantes Unidos 37 13 12 12 46 41 51
5 UTC 38 11 16 11 50 52 49
6 Alianza Atletico 37 14 6 17 49 57 48
7 San Martin 37 11 8 18 47 59 41
8 Ayacucho FC 37 10 11 16 39 54 41
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, October 19
Alianza Atletico v Universitario (2030)
Union Comercio v Sporting Cristal (1815)
Thursday, October 20
Alianza Lima v Ayacucho FC (0100)
Comerciantes Unidos v Sport Huancayo (2030)
Wednesday, October 19
Cesar Vallejo v Melgar (2245)
Thursday, October 20
Deportivo Municipal v Defensor La Bocana (2030)
Saturday, October 22
Ayacucho FC v San Martin (1730)
UTC v Alianza Lima (2000)
Sunday, October 23
Universitario v Comerciantes Unidos (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Alianza Atletico (1600)
Juan Aurich v Deportivo Municipal (1800)
Sporting Cristal v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Monday, October 24
Melgar v Union Comercio (1815)
Defensor La Bocana v Real Garcilaso (2030)