FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 15, 2017 / 7:35 PM / 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 15   
Ayacucho FC         0 Academia Cantolao   0  
Comerciantes Unidos 0 Deportivo Municipal 0  
Friday, July 14     
Real Garcilaso      2 Alianza Atletico    1  
San Martin          4 Juan Aurich         1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      10 6 1 3 14 12 19  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        8  5 1 2 14 5  16  
3  UTC                 9  5 1 3 13 7  16  
4  Deportivo Municipal 10 4 4 2 12 8  16  
5  Sport Huancayo      9  5 1 3 13 10 16  
6  Universitario       9  4 3 2 13 10 15  
7  Comerciantes Unidos 10 4 3 3 14 13 15  
8  San Martin          10 4 2 4 19 19 14  
9  Melgar              9  4 1 4 12 9  13  
10 Sporting Cristal    8  4 1 3 14 13 13  
11 Sport Rosario       9  3 3 3 9  13 12  
12 Ayacucho FC         10 3 2 5 12 18 11  
13 Union Comercio      9  3 1 5 14 12 10  
14 Alianza Atletico    10 2 2 6 10 17 8   
15 Juan Aurich         10 1 5 4 10 20 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   10 1 3 6 7  14 6   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, July 16      
Sport Rosario        v Universitario  (0100)  
Sporting Cristal     v UTC            (1600)  
Melgar               v Union Comercio (1815)  
Alianza Lima         v Sport Huancayo (2030)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.