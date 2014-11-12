Nov 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 12
Cienciano 1 UTC 1
Juan Aurich 1 Real Garcilaso 0
Leon de Huanuco 2 Union Comercio 0
Tuesday, November 11
Sport Huancayo 1 Sporting Cristal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 11 8 2 1 27 13 26
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 10 7 3 0 17 4 24
3 Melgar 11 6 3 2 14 8 21
4 Union Comercio 12 6 1 5 17 13 19
5 Juan Aurich 12 5 3 4 10 12 18
6 Universitario 11 5 2 4 12 11 17
7 Cienciano 12 5 2 5 16 18 17
8 Los Caimanes 11 4 3 4 12 14 15
9 Real Garcilaso 12 3 5 4 15 14 14
10 Inti Gas 11 3 5 3 12 11 14
11 Leon de Huanuco 11 4 2 5 15 16 14
12 Sport Huancayo 12 4 1 7 12 16 13
13 UTC 12 3 3 6 11 18 12
14 Cesar Vallejo 9 3 1 5 14 18 10
15 San Martin 10 2 1 7 12 19 7
16 San Simon 11 2 1 8 9 20 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, November 12
Cesar Vallejo v Melgar (2245)
Thursday, November 13
Alianza Lima v Los Caimanes (0100)
San Simon v Universitario (1815)
Saturday, November 15
Sporting Cristal v Cienciano (2000)
Sunday, November 16
Inti Gas v Juan Aurich (1600)
Universitario v Cesar Vallejo (2100)
Monday, November 17
Melgar v San Simon (2030)
Los Caimanes v Sport Huancayo (2245)