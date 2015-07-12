July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 12
Alianza Lima 3 Union Comercio 0
Cienciano 2 UTC 0
Melgar 2 Alianza Atletico 1
Saturday, July 11
Leon de Huanuco 0 Sport Huancayo 1
Cesar Vallejo 4 Universitario 2
Deportivo Municipal 1 Sporting Cristal 0
Juan Aurich 0 Sport Loreto 0
Friday, July 10
San Martin 2 Real Garcilaso 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 9 6 1 2 12 10 19
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 9 5 1 3 12 7 16
3 Deportivo Municipal 9 4 4 1 10 6 16
4 Juan Aurich 8 4 2 2 10 5 14
5 Cienciano 9 4 2 3 15 12 14
6 Melgar 9 3 4 2 9 6 13
7 Sport Loreto 9 3 4 2 7 6 13
8 Sport Huancayo 9 3 4 2 9 11 13
9 Cesar Vallejo 8 3 3 2 14 10 12
10 Sporting Cristal 8 3 3 2 11 11 12
11 Union Comercio 8 3 2 3 13 14 11
12 Alianza Atletico 8 3 2 3 12 13 11
13 San Martin 8 3 1 4 12 12 10
14 UTC 8 3 0 5 12 14 9
15 Ayacucho FC 8 2 1 5 7 11 7
16 Universitario 9 1 2 6 5 11 5
17 Leon de Huanuco 8 0 2 6 6 17 2
1: Championship play-off