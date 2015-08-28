Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 28 Sport Huancayo 2 Ayacucho FC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ayacucho FC 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 1 Sport Huancayo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- Alianza Atletico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cienciano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Deportivo Municipal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Juan Aurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leon de Huanuco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Real Garcilaso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Loreto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cesar Vallejo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Universitario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-2: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Juan Aurich v Alianza Lima (1730) San Martin v Melgar (2000) Sport Loreto v Alianza Atletico (2245) Sunday, August 30 Cesar Vallejo v Deportivo Municipal (0100) Real Garcilaso v UTC (1615) Leon de Huanuco v Cienciano (1830) Universitario v Union Comercio (2100)
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina