Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 20
Comerciantes Unidos 5 Sport Huancayo 1
Deportivo Municipal 2 Defensor La Bocana 2
Wednesday, October 19
Alianza Lima Ayacucho FC Postponed
Cesar Vallejo 2 Melgar 3
Alianza Atletico 1 Universitario 3
Union Comercio 2 Sporting Cristal 0
Tuesday, October 18
Real Garcilaso 1 Juan Aurich 1
San Martin 6 UTC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 38 18 11 9 55 37 67
2 Melgar 38 19 9 10 60 43 66
3 Deportivo Municipal 38 17 11 10 49 43 62
4 Union Comercio 38 13 12 13 44 46 51
5 Juan Aurich 38 11 16 11 51 52 49
6 Real Garcilaso 38 12 7 19 48 61 43
7 Cesar Vallejo 38 9 12 17 44 58 39
8 Defensor La Bocana * 38 8 13 17 55 69 33
Group B
1 Universitario + 37 19 9 9 66 45 67
2 Comerciantes Unidos 38 14 12 12 51 42 54
3 Sport Huancayo 38 14 12 12 44 38 54
4 Alianza Lima 37 15 9 13 43 37 54
5 UTC 38 11 16 11 50 52 49
6 Alianza Atletico 38 14 6 18 50 60 48
7 San Martin 37 11 8 18 47 59 41
8 Ayacucho FC 37 10 11 16 39 54 41
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 20
Alianza Lima v Ayacucho FC (0100) Postponed
Saturday, October 22
Ayacucho FC v San Martin (1730)
UTC v Alianza Lima (2000)
Sunday, October 23
Universitario v Comerciantes Unidos (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Alianza Atletico (1600)
Juan Aurich v Deportivo Municipal (1800)
Sporting Cristal v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Monday, October 24
Melgar v Union Comercio (1815)
Defensor La Bocana v Real Garcilaso (2030)