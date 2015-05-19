May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 19
Leon de Huanuco 0 Juan Aurich 2
Sport Huancayo 1 Cesar Vallejo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 5 4 1 0 9 5 13
-------------------------
2 Juan Aurich 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
3 Deportivo Municipal 5 2 3 0 8 5 9
4 Melgar 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
5 Sporting Cristal 4 2 2 0 7 5 8
6 Cienciano 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
7 Union Comercio 4 2 1 1 9 7 7
8 Sport Huancayo 6 1 4 1 6 6 7
9 Alianza Lima 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
9 Sport Loreto 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
11 UTC 5 2 0 3 11 10 6
12 Cesar Vallejo 5 1 2 2 7 7 5
13 Alianza Atletico 4 1 2 1 5 7 5
14 Universitario 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
15 San Martin 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
16 Ayacucho FC 5 1 0 4 4 8 3
17 Leon de Huanuco 6 0 2 4 5 13 2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 20
Universitario v Melgar (0100)
Alianza Atletico v UTC (1615)
Union Comercio v Ayacucho FC (1815)
Real Garcilaso v Deportivo Municipal (2030)
Sporting Cristal v Cienciano (2030)
Thursday, May 21
Sport Loreto v Alianza Lima (0100)
Saturday, May 23
Cienciano v Union Comercio (1615)
Ayacucho FC v Alianza Atletico (1730)
Cesar Vallejo v Real Garcilaso (1830)
Melgar v Sporting Cristal (2000)
Deportivo Municipal v Sport Loreto (2100)
Sunday, May 24
Alianza Lima v Universitario (0100)
Juan Aurich v Sport Huancayo (2030)
Monday, May 25
San Martin v Leon de Huanuco (0100)