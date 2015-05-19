May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 19 Leon de Huanuco 0 Juan Aurich 2 Sport Huancayo 1 Cesar Vallejo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 5 4 1 0 9 5 13 ------------------------- 2 Juan Aurich 5 3 1 1 5 3 10 3 Deportivo Municipal 5 2 3 0 8 5 9 4 Melgar 5 2 2 1 7 4 8 5 Sporting Cristal 4 2 2 0 7 5 8 6 Cienciano 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 7 Union Comercio 4 2 1 1 9 7 7 8 Sport Huancayo 6 1 4 1 6 6 7 9 Alianza Lima 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 9 Sport Loreto 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 11 UTC 5 2 0 3 11 10 6 12 Cesar Vallejo 5 1 2 2 7 7 5 13 Alianza Atletico 4 1 2 1 5 7 5 14 Universitario 5 1 1 3 3 5 4 15 San Martin 5 1 1 3 6 9 4 16 Ayacucho FC 5 1 0 4 4 8 3 17 Leon de Huanuco 6 0 2 4 5 13 2 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 20 Universitario v Melgar (0100) Alianza Atletico v UTC (1615) Union Comercio v Ayacucho FC (1815) Real Garcilaso v Deportivo Municipal (2030) Sporting Cristal v Cienciano (2030) Thursday, May 21 Sport Loreto v Alianza Lima (0100) Saturday, May 23 Cienciano v Union Comercio (1615) Ayacucho FC v Alianza Atletico (1730) Cesar Vallejo v Real Garcilaso (1830) Melgar v Sporting Cristal (2000) Deportivo Municipal v Sport Loreto (2100) Sunday, May 24 Alianza Lima v Universitario (0100) Juan Aurich v Sport Huancayo (2030) Monday, May 25 San Martin v Leon de Huanuco (0100)