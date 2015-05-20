May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 20
Alianza Atletico 2 UTC 0
Real Garcilaso 1 Deportivo Municipal 0
Sporting Cristal 3 Cienciano 2
Union Comercio 1 Ayacucho FC 1
Tuesday, May 19
Universitario 0 Melgar 0
Leon de Huanuco 0 Juan Aurich 2
Sport Huancayo 1 Cesar Vallejo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 6 5 1 0 10 5 16
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 5 3 2 0 10 7 11
3 Juan Aurich 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
4 Melgar 6 2 3 1 7 4 9
5 Deportivo Municipal 6 2 3 1 8 6 9
6 Union Comercio 5 2 2 1 10 8 8
7 Cienciano 6 2 2 2 8 7 8
8 Alianza Atletico 5 2 2 1 7 7 8
9 Sport Huancayo 6 1 4 1 6 6 7
10 Alianza Lima 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
10 Sport Loreto 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
12 UTC 6 2 0 4 11 12 6
13 Cesar Vallejo 5 1 2 2 7 7 5
14 Universitario 6 1 2 3 3 5 5
15 San Martin 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
16 Ayacucho FC 6 1 1 4 5 9 4
17 Leon de Huanuco 6 0 2 4 5 13 2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 21
Sport Loreto v Alianza Lima (0100)
Saturday, May 23
San Martin v Leon de Huanuco (0100)
Ayacucho FC v Alianza Atletico (1730)
Melgar v Sporting Cristal (2000)
Sunday, May 24
Alianza Lima v Universitario (0100)
Cienciano v Union Comercio (1615)
Cesar Vallejo v Real Garcilaso (1830)
Deportivo Municipal v Sport Loreto (2030)
Monday, May 25
Juan Aurich v Sport Huancayo (1630)