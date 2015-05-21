May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 20 Sport Loreto 1 Alianza Lima 0 Alianza Atletico 2 UTC 0 Real Garcilaso 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Sporting Cristal 3 Cienciano 2 Union Comercio 1 Ayacucho FC 1 Tuesday, May 19 Universitario 0 Melgar 0 Leon de Huanuco 0 Juan Aurich 2 Sport Huancayo 1 Cesar Vallejo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 6 5 1 0 10 5 16 ------------------------- 2 Sporting Cristal 5 3 2 0 10 7 11 3 Juan Aurich 5 3 1 1 5 3 10 4 Sport Loreto 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 5 Melgar 6 2 3 1 7 4 9 6 Deportivo Municipal 6 2 3 1 8 6 9 7 Union Comercio 5 2 2 1 10 8 8 8 Cienciano 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 9 Alianza Atletico 5 2 2 1 7 7 8 10 Sport Huancayo 6 1 4 1 6 6 7 11 Alianza Lima 6 2 1 3 5 6 7 12 UTC 6 2 0 4 11 12 6 13 Cesar Vallejo 5 1 2 2 7 7 5 14 Universitario 6 1 2 3 3 5 5 15 San Martin 5 1 1 3 6 9 4 16 Ayacucho FC 6 1 1 4 5 9 4 17 Leon de Huanuco 6 0 2 4 5 13 2 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 23 San Martin v Leon de Huanuco (0100) Ayacucho FC v Alianza Atletico (1730) Melgar v Sporting Cristal (2000) Sunday, May 24 Alianza Lima v Universitario (0100) Cienciano v Union Comercio (1615) Cesar Vallejo v Real Garcilaso (1830) Deportivo Municipal v Sport Loreto (2030) Monday, May 25 Juan Aurich v Sport Huancayo (1630)