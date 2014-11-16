Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 16
Inti Gas 3 Juan Aurich 1
Universitario 1 Cesar Vallejo 2
Saturday, November 15
Sporting Cristal 2 Cienciano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 12 9 2 1 29 13 29
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 11 8 3 0 20 5 27
3 Melgar 12 7 3 2 16 9 24
4 Union Comercio 12 6 1 5 17 13 19
5 Universitario 13 5 3 5 14 14 18
6 Juan Aurich 13 5 3 5 11 15 18
7 Inti Gas 12 4 5 3 15 12 17
8 Cienciano 13 5 2 6 16 20 17
9 Los Caimanes 12 4 3 5 13 17 15
10 Real Garcilaso 12 3 5 4 15 14 14
11 Leon de Huanuco 11 4 2 5 15 16 14
12 Cesar Vallejo 11 4 1 6 17 21 13
13 Sport Huancayo 12 4 1 7 12 16 13
14 UTC 12 3 3 6 11 18 12
15 San Simon 12 2 2 8 10 21 8
16 San Martin 10 2 1 7 12 19 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 17
Melgar v San Simon (2030)
Los Caimanes v Sport Huancayo (2245)