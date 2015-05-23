May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 23 Alianza Lima Universitario Postponed Ayacucho FC 2 Alianza Atletico 1 Melgar 0 Sporting Cristal 0 Friday, May 22 San Martin 3 Leon de Huanuco 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 6 5 1 0 10 5 16 ------------------------- 2 Sporting Cristal 6 3 3 0 10 7 12 3 Melgar 7 2 4 1 7 4 10 4 Juan Aurich 5 3 1 1 5 3 10 5 Sport Loreto 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 6 Deportivo Municipal 6 2 3 1 8 6 9 7 Union Comercio 5 2 2 1 10 8 8 8 Cienciano 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 9 Alianza Atletico 6 2 2 2 8 9 8 10 Sport Huancayo 6 1 4 1 6 6 7 11 San Martin 6 2 1 3 9 10 7 12 Alianza Lima 6 2 1 3 5 6 7 13 Ayacucho FC 7 2 1 4 7 10 7 14 UTC 6 2 0 4 11 12 6 15 Cesar Vallejo 5 1 2 2 7 7 5 16 Universitario 6 1 2 3 3 5 5 17 Leon de Huanuco 7 0 2 5 6 16 2 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 24 Alianza Lima v Universitario (0100) Postponed Cienciano v Union Comercio (1615) Cesar Vallejo v Real Garcilaso (1830) Deportivo Municipal v Sport Loreto (2030) Monday, May 25 Juan Aurich v Sport Huancayo (1730)