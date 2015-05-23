May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 23
Alianza Lima Universitario Postponed
Ayacucho FC 2 Alianza Atletico 1
Melgar 0 Sporting Cristal 0
Friday, May 22
San Martin 3 Leon de Huanuco 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 6 5 1 0 10 5 16
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 6 3 3 0 10 7 12
3 Melgar 7 2 4 1 7 4 10
4 Juan Aurich 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
5 Sport Loreto 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
6 Deportivo Municipal 6 2 3 1 8 6 9
7 Union Comercio 5 2 2 1 10 8 8
8 Cienciano 6 2 2 2 8 7 8
9 Alianza Atletico 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
10 Sport Huancayo 6 1 4 1 6 6 7
11 San Martin 6 2 1 3 9 10 7
12 Alianza Lima 6 2 1 3 5 6 7
13 Ayacucho FC 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
14 UTC 6 2 0 4 11 12 6
15 Cesar Vallejo 5 1 2 2 7 7 5
16 Universitario 6 1 2 3 3 5 5
17 Leon de Huanuco 7 0 2 5 6 16 2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 24
Alianza Lima v Universitario (0100) Postponed
Cienciano v Union Comercio (1615)
Cesar Vallejo v Real Garcilaso (1830)
Deportivo Municipal v Sport Loreto (2030)
Monday, May 25
Juan Aurich v Sport Huancayo (1730)