July 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, July 14
Real Garcilaso 1 Leon de Huanuco 2
Sporting Cristal 1 Cesar Vallejo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 10 6 1 3 13 12 19
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 9 5 1 3 12 7 16
3 Deportivo Municipal 9 4 4 1 10 6 16
4 Cesar Vallejo 9 4 3 2 16 11 15
5 Juan Aurich 8 4 2 2 10 5 14
6 Cienciano 9 4 2 3 15 12 14
7 Melgar 9 3 4 2 9 6 13
8 Sport Loreto 9 3 4 2 7 6 13
9 Sport Huancayo 9 3 4 2 9 11 13
10 Sporting Cristal 9 3 3 3 12 13 12
11 Union Comercio 8 3 2 3 13 14 11
12 Alianza Atletico 8 3 2 3 12 13 11
13 San Martin 8 3 1 4 12 12 10
14 UTC 8 3 0 5 12 14 9
15 Ayacucho FC 8 2 1 5 7 11 7
16 Universitario 9 1 2 6 5 11 5
17 Leon de Huanuco 9 1 2 6 8 18 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, July 14
Sport Loreto v San Martin (2245)
Wednesday, July 15
Universitario v Juan Aurich (0100)
Ayacucho FC v Cienciano (1830)
Union Comercio v Deportivo Municipal (1830)
UTC v Melgar (2030)
Thursday, July 16
Alianza Atletico v Alianza Lima (1800)
Friday, July 17
Juan Aurich v Sporting Cristal (2030)
Saturday, July 18
Sport Huancayo v Real Garcilaso (1730)
Deportivo Municipal v Alianza Atletico (2000)
Sunday, July 19
San Martin v Universitario (0100)
Leon de Huanuco v Sport Loreto (1615)
Melgar v Ayacucho FC (1830)
Alianza Lima v UTC (2100)
Cesar Vallejo v Union Comercio (2315)