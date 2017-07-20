FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 20, 2017 / 1:58 AM / in 2 days

Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, July 19
Sporting Cristal 0 Alianza Lima 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        10 6 2 2 18 8  20  
-------------------------
2  Real Garcilaso      10 6 1 3 14 12 19  
3  Sport Huancayo      10 5 2 3 16 13 17  
4  UTC                 10 5 1 4 13 8  16  
5  Melgar              10 5 1 4 14 10 16  
6  Deportivo Municipal 10 4 4 2 12 8  16  
7  Universitario       10 4 4 2 13 10 16  
8  Sporting Cristal    10 5 1 4 15 14 16  
9  Comerciantes Unidos 10 4 3 3 14 13 15  
10 San Martin          10 4 2 4 19 19 14  
11 Sport Rosario       10 3 4 3 9  13 13  
12 Ayacucho FC         10 3 2 5 12 18 11  
13 Union Comercio      10 3 1 6 15 14 10  
14 Alianza Atletico    10 2 2 6 10 17 8   
15 Juan Aurich         10 1 5 4 10 20 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   10 1 3 6 7  14 6   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Friday, July 21      
Sport Huancayo       v Comerciantes Unidos (1815)  
UTC                  v Sport Rosario       (2030)  
Saturday, July 22    
Union Comercio       v Ayacucho FC         (1730)  
Deportivo Municipal  v San Martin          (2000)  
Sunday, July 23      
Academia Cantolao    v Sporting Cristal    (0100)  
Juan Aurich          v Real Garcilaso      (1600)  
Alianza Atletico     v Alianza Lima        (1815)  
Universitario        v Melgar              (2030)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.