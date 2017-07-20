Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 19 Sporting Cristal 0 Alianza Lima 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 10 6 2 2 18 8 20 ------------------------- 2 Real Garcilaso 10 6 1 3 14 12 19 3 Sport Huancayo 10 5 2 3 16 13 17 4 UTC 10 5 1 4 13 8 16 5 Melgar 10 5 1 4 14 10 16 6 Deportivo Municipal 10 4 4 2 12 8 16 7 Universitario 10 4 4 2 13 10 16 8 Sporting Cristal 10 5 1 4 15 14 16 9 Comerciantes Unidos 10 4 3 3 14 13 15 10 San Martin 10 4 2 4 19 19 14 11 Sport Rosario 10 3 4 3 9 13 13 12 Ayacucho FC 10 3 2 5 12 18 11 13 Union Comercio 10 3 1 6 15 14 10 14 Alianza Atletico 10 2 2 6 10 17 8 15 Juan Aurich 10 1 5 4 10 20 8 16 Academia Cantolao 10 1 3 6 7 14 6 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, July 21 Sport Huancayo v Comerciantes Unidos (1815) UTC v Sport Rosario (2030) Saturday, July 22 Union Comercio v Ayacucho FC (1730) Deportivo Municipal v San Martin (2000) Sunday, July 23 Academia Cantolao v Sporting Cristal (0100) Juan Aurich v Real Garcilaso (1600) Alianza Atletico v Alianza Lima (1815) Universitario v Melgar (2030)