July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, July 15
Ayacucho FC 0 Cienciano 0
Union Comercio 0 Deportivo Municipal 0
UTC 0 Melgar 0
Tuesday, July 14
Sport Loreto 4 San Martin 1
Universitario 1 Juan Aurich 1
Real Garcilaso 1 Leon de Huanuco 2
Sporting Cristal 1 Cesar Vallejo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 10 6 1 3 13 12 19
-------------------------
2 Deportivo Municipal 10 4 5 1 10 6 17
3 Alianza Lima 9 5 1 3 12 7 16
4 Sport Loreto 10 4 4 2 11 7 16
5 Cesar Vallejo 9 4 3 2 16 11 15
6 Juan Aurich 9 4 3 2 11 6 15
7 Cienciano 10 4 3 3 15 12 15
8 Melgar 10 3 5 2 9 6 14
9 Sport Huancayo 9 3 4 2 9 11 13
10 Union Comercio 9 3 3 3 13 14 12
11 Sporting Cristal 9 3 3 3 12 13 12
12 Alianza Atletico 8 3 2 3 12 13 11
13 UTC 9 3 1 5 12 14 10
14 San Martin 9 3 1 5 13 16 10
15 Ayacucho FC 9 2 2 5 7 11 8
16 Universitario 10 1 3 6 6 12 6
17 Leon de Huanuco 9 1 2 6 8 18 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, July 16
Alianza Atletico v Alianza Lima (1800)
Friday, July 17
Juan Aurich v Sporting Cristal (2030)
Saturday, July 18
Sport Huancayo v Real Garcilaso (1730)
Deportivo Municipal v Alianza Atletico (2000)
Sunday, July 19
San Martin v Universitario (0100)
Leon de Huanuco v Sport Loreto (1615)
Melgar v Ayacucho FC (1830)
Alianza Lima v UTC (2100)
Cesar Vallejo v Union Comercio (2315)