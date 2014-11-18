Soccer-Essien's wife buys Serie C club Como
MILAN, March 16 The wife of former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has bought Italian third tier team Como, the club said on Thursday.
Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Monday, November 17 Los Caimanes 0 Sport Huancayo 0 Melgar 2 San Simon 1 Sunday, November 16 Inti Gas 3 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Cesar Vallejo 2 Saturday, November 15 Sporting Cristal 2 Cienciano 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting Cristal 12 9 2 1 29 13 29 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 11 8 3 0 20 5 27 3 Melgar 13 8 3 2 18 10 27 4 Union Comercio 12 6 1 5 17 13 19 5 Universitario 13 5 3 5 14 14 18 6 Juan Aurich 13 5 3 5 11 15 18 7 Inti Gas 12 4 5 3 15 12 17 8 Cienciano 13 5 2 6 16 20 17 9 Los Caimanes 13 4 4 5 13 17 16 10 Real Garcilaso 12 3 5 4 15 14 14 11 Leon de Huanuco 11 4 2 5 15 16 14 12 Sport Huancayo 13 4 2 7 12 16 14 13 Cesar Vallejo 11 4 1 6 17 21 13 14 UTC 12 3 3 6 11 18 12 15 San Simon 13 2 2 9 11 23 8 16 San Martin 10 2 1 7 12 19 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, November 18 UTC v Leon de Huanuco (2045)
ZURICH, March 16 Veteran soccer official Marios Lefkaritis will end his 21-year stint on UEFA's executive committee in April after European soccer's governing body said the Cypriot had withdrawn as a candidate for re-election.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship Regular match on Thursday Thursday, March 16 Vasas Budapest 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44 ------------------------- 2 Honved 23 12 5 6 36 22 41 3 Vasas Budapest 23 11 5 7 35 23 38 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 23 10 8 5 38 28 38 ------------------------- 5 Paks