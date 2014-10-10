Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 10
San Simon 0 Sport Huancayo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 5 4 0 1 7 2 12
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
3 Union Comercio 5 3 0 2 8 3 9
4 Universitario 5 3 0 2 4 5 9
5 Leon de Huanuco 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
6 Sporting Cristal 5 2 2 1 10 7 8
7 UTC 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
8 Cienciano 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
9 Sport Huancayo 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
10 Juan Aurich 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
11 Cesar Vallejo 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
12 Los Caimanes 5 1 2 2 2 5 5
13 Inti Gas 5 0 4 1 5 6 4
14 San Martin 4 1 0 3 7 7 3
15 Real Garcilaso 5 0 3 2 3 7 3
16 San Simon 6 0 1 5 4 12 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 11
Inti Gas v Union Comercio (1715)
Real Garcilaso v Los Caimanes (2000)
Sunday, October 12
Cesar Vallejo v Alianza Lima (0100)
Leon de Huanuco v Melgar (1815)
Universitario v UTC (2100)
Juan Aurich v Cienciano (2315)