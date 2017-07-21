FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 19 hours
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 21, 2017 / 8:06 PM / in 19 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, July 21
Sport Huancayo 3 Comerciantes Unidos 1  
UTC            2 Sport Rosario       1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        10 6 2 2 18 8  20  
-------------------------
2  Sport Huancayo      11 6 2 3 19 14 20  
3  UTC                 11 6 1 4 15 9  19  
4  Real Garcilaso      10 6 1 3 14 12 19  
5  Melgar              10 5 1 4 14 10 16  
6  Deportivo Municipal 10 4 4 2 12 8  16  
7  Universitario       10 4 4 2 13 10 16  
8  Sporting Cristal    10 5 1 4 15 14 16  
9  Comerciantes Unidos 11 4 3 4 15 16 15  
10 San Martin          10 4 2 4 19 19 14  
11 Sport Rosario       11 3 4 4 10 15 13  
12 Ayacucho FC         10 3 2 5 12 18 11  
13 Union Comercio      10 3 1 6 15 14 10  
14 Alianza Atletico    10 2 2 6 10 17 8   
15 Juan Aurich         10 1 5 4 10 20 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   10 1 3 6 7  14 6   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, July 22    
Union Comercio       v Ayacucho FC      (1730)  
Deportivo Municipal  v San Martin       (2000)  
Sunday, July 23      
Academia Cantolao    v Sporting Cristal (0100)  
Juan Aurich          v Real Garcilaso   (1600)  
Alianza Atletico     v Alianza Lima     (1815)  
Universitario        v Melgar           (2030)

