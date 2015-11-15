Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 15
Cienciano 1 Ayacucho FC 1
Universitario 1 Alianza Lima 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 13 7 4 2 23 7 25
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 12 7 4 1 30 16 25
3 Universitario 15 7 4 4 24 19 25
4 Sport Huancayo 13 7 3 3 23 17 24
5 Real Garcilaso 13 6 5 2 20 11 23
6 UTC 14 5 5 4 16 13 20
7 San Martin 13 6 2 5 13 13 20
8 Cesar Vallejo 13 6 2 5 11 16 20
9 Juan Aurich 13 5 3 5 18 16 18
10 Ayacucho FC 14 4 4 6 20 23 16
11 Union Comercio 14 4 3 7 21 28 15
12 Deportivo Municipal 15 3 6 6 11 21 15
13 Cienciano 14 3 5 6 11 17 14
14 Sport Loreto 13 3 4 6 7 10 13
15 Alianza Lima 13 3 4 6 13 17 13
16 Alianza Atletico 14 3 4 7 17 24 13
17 Leon de Huanuco 14 2 6 6 19 29 12
1: Championship play-off