BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, March 2 Melgar 2 Sporting Cristal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 6 4 2 0 11 4 14 2 Sport Rosario 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 3 Sporting Cristal 6 3 2 1 15 4 11 4 San Martin 5 2 0 3 6 7 6 5 Alianza Atletico 5 2 0 3 2 7 6 6 Union Comercio 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 7 Ayacucho FC 5 1 1 3 5 10 4 8 Academia Cantolao 5 0 1 4 2 9 1 Group B 1 UTC 5 4 0 1 10 4 12 2 Real Garcilaso 5 3 1 1 9 7 10 3 Alianza Lima 4 2 2 0 8 4 8 4 Sport Huancayo 5 2 2 1 8 8 8 5 Deportivo Municipal 5 1 1 3 4 6 4 6 Comerciantes Unidos 5 1 1 3 4 9 4 7 Universitario 5 0 3 2 3 6 3 8 Juan Aurich 4 0 2 2 4 6 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 4 San Martin v Union Comercio (1800) Alianza Atletico v Ayacucho FC (2030) Sport Huancayo v Comerciantes Unidos (1600) Sunday, March 5 Sporting Cristal v Academia Cantolao (1600) Sport Rosario v Melgar (1800) Universitario v Deportivo Municipal (0100) Real Garcilaso v Alianza Lima (2030) UTC v Juan Aurich (2030)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)