Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 6
UTC 1 Real Garcilaso 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
Cienciano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Deportivo Municipal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Juan Aurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Group B
1 UTC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Alianza Atletico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leon de Huanuco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cesar Vallejo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Universitario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Real Garcilaso 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group C
Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Huancayo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Loreto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 7
Deportivo Municipal v Sporting Cristal (2000)
Juan Aurich v San Martin (2230)
Alianza Atletico v Cesar Vallejo (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Alianza Lima (1800)
Sunday, February 8
Cienciano v Melgar (1830)
Universitario v Leon de Huanuco (2100)
Union Comercio v Sport Loreto (1615)