UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 22 Deportivo Municipal 1 San Martin 0 Union Comercio 3 Ayacucho FC 1 Friday, July 21 Sport Huancayo 3 Comerciantes Unidos 1 UTC 2 Sport Rosario 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 10 6 2 2 18 8 20 ------------------------- 2 Sport Huancayo 11 6 2 3 19 14 20 3 UTC 11 6 1 4 15 9 19 4 Deportivo Municipal 11 5 4 2 13 8 19 5 Real Garcilaso 10 6 1 3 14 12 19 6 Melgar 10 5 1 4 14 10 16 7 Universitario 10 4 4 2 13 10 16 8 Sporting Cristal 10 5 1 4 15 14 16 9 Comerciantes Unidos 11 4 3 4 15 16 15 10 San Martin 11 4 2 5 19 20 14 11 Union Comercio 11 4 1 6 18 15 13 12 Sport Rosario 11 3 4 4 10 15 13 13 Ayacucho FC 11 3 2 6 13 21 11 14 Alianza Atletico 10 2 2 6 10 17 8 15 Juan Aurich 10 1 5 4 10 20 8 16 Academia Cantolao 10 1 3 6 7 14 6 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 23 Academia Cantolao v Sporting Cristal (0100) Juan Aurich v Real Garcilaso (1600) Alianza Atletico v Alianza Lima (1815) Universitario v Melgar (2030)