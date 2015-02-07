Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 7
Deportivo Municipal 0 Sporting Cristal 5
Sport Huancayo 2 Alianza Lima 1
Friday, February 6
Alianza Atletico 2 Cesar Vallejo 3
UTC 1 Real Garcilaso 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
Cienciano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Juan Aurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Deportivo Municipal 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
Group B
1 Cesar Vallejo 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
2 UTC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Leon de Huanuco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Universitario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Alianza Atletico 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
6 Real Garcilaso 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group C
1 Sport Huancayo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Loreto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Alianza Lima 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 7
Juan Aurich v San Martin (2230)
Sunday, February 8
Cienciano v Melgar (1830)
Universitario v Leon de Huanuco (2100)
Union Comercio v Sport Loreto (1615)