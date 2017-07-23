FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Trump's son-in-law Kushner says "I did not collude" with foreign government
U.S.
IMF cuts UK growth forecast
July 23, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 13 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 23     
Alianza Atletico    1 Alianza Lima        0  
Juan Aurich         1 Real Garcilaso      2  
Universitario       2 Melgar              1  
Saturday, July 22   
Academia Cantolao   1 Sporting Cristal    1  
Deportivo Municipal 1 San Martin          0  
Union Comercio      3 Ayacucho FC         1  
Friday, July 21     
Sport Huancayo      3 Comerciantes Unidos 1  
UTC                 2 Sport Rosario       1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Real Garcilaso      11 7 1 3 16 13 22  
-------------------------
2  Alianza Lima        11 6 2 3 18 9  20  
3  Sport Huancayo      11 6 2 3 19 14 20  
4  UTC                 11 6 1 4 15 9  19  
5  Deportivo Municipal 11 5 4 2 13 8  19  
6  Universitario       11 5 4 2 15 11 19  
7  Sporting Cristal    11 5 2 4 16 15 17  
8  Melgar              11 5 1 5 15 12 16  
9  Comerciantes Unidos 11 4 3 4 15 16 15  
10 San Martin          11 4 2 5 19 20 14  
11 Union Comercio      11 4 1 6 18 15 13  
12 Sport Rosario       11 3 4 4 10 15 13  
13 Alianza Atletico    11 3 2 6 11 17 11  
14 Ayacucho FC         11 3 2 6 13 21 11  
15 Juan Aurich         11 1 5 5 11 22 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   11 1 4 6 8  15 7   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.