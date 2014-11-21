Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, November 20
Sporting Cristal 3 Alianza Lima 2
Cesar Vallejo 1 San Martin 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 13 10 2 1 32 15 32
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 12 8 3 1 22 8 27
3 Melgar 13 8 3 2 18 10 27
4 Union Comercio 12 6 1 5 17 13 19
5 Universitario 13 5 3 5 14 14 18
6 Juan Aurich 13 5 3 5 11 15 18
7 Inti Gas 12 4 5 3 15 12 17
8 Leon de Huanuco 12 5 2 5 16 16 17
9 Cienciano 13 5 2 6 16 20 17
10 Cesar Vallejo 12 5 1 6 18 21 16
11 Los Caimanes 13 4 4 5 13 17 16
12 Real Garcilaso 12 3 5 4 15 14 14
13 Sport Huancayo 13 4 2 7 12 16 14
14 UTC 13 3 3 7 11 19 12
15 San Simon 13 2 2 9 11 23 8
16 San Martin 11 2 1 8 12 20 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 22
San Simon v Real Garcilaso (1530)
Cienciano v Los Caimanes (1745)
Sport Huancayo v Melgar (2000)
Sunday, November 23
Cesar Vallejo v Inti Gas (0100)
Sporting Cristal v Union Comercio (1600)
Leon de Huanuco v Universitario (1815)
Alianza Lima v UTC (2100)
Juan Aurich v San Martin (2315)