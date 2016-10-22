Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
Ayacucho FC 2 San Martin 2
UTC 0 Alianza Lima 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 38 18 11 9 55 37 67
2 Melgar 38 19 9 10 60 43 66
3 Deportivo Municipal 38 17 11 10 49 43 62
4 Union Comercio 38 13 12 13 44 46 51
5 Juan Aurich 38 11 16 11 51 52 49
6 Real Garcilaso 38 12 7 19 48 61 43
7 Cesar Vallejo 38 9 12 17 44 58 39
8 Defensor La Bocana * 38 8 13 17 55 69 33
Group B
1 Universitario + 37 19 9 9 66 45 67
2 Alianza Lima 38 16 9 13 45 37 57
3 Comerciantes Unidos 38 14 12 12 51 42 54
4 Sport Huancayo 38 14 12 12 44 38 54
5 UTC 39 11 16 12 50 54 49
6 Alianza Atletico 38 14 6 18 50 60 48
7 San Martin 38 11 9 18 49 61 42
8 Ayacucho FC 38 10 12 16 41 56 42
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Universitario v Comerciantes Unidos (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Alianza Atletico (1600)
Juan Aurich v Deportivo Municipal (1800)
Sporting Cristal v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Monday, October 24
Melgar v Union Comercio (1815)
Defensor La Bocana v Real Garcilaso (2030)