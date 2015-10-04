Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Cienciano 2 Alianza Atletico 0
Deportivo Municipal 0 Universitario 1
Melgar 4 Union Comercio 1
Saturday, October 3
Ayacucho FC 1 UTC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 5 4 1 0 17 6 13
-------------------------
2 Melgar 7 4 1 2 15 5 13
3 San Martin 6 4 1 1 8 4 13
4 Universitario 7 4 1 2 10 9 13
5 Juan Aurich 5 4 0 1 10 5 12
6 Sport Huancayo 6 3 2 1 11 7 11
7 UTC 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
8 Real Garcilaso 7 2 3 2 10 7 9
9 Cienciano 8 2 3 3 8 9 9
10 Union Comercio 7 3 0 4 11 17 9
11 Cesar Vallejo 6 2 2 2 5 8 8
12 Deportivo Municipal 8 2 2 4 5 11 8
13 Alianza Lima 6 2 1 3 6 7 7
14 Ayacucho FC 8 1 3 4 13 18 6
15 Leon de Huanuco 7 1 3 3 6 13 6
16 Sport Loreto 7 1 2 4 4 6 5
17 Alianza Atletico 7 1 2 4 7 14 5
1: Championship play-off