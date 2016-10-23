Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Juan Aurich 0 Deportivo Municipal 2 Sport Huancayo 3 Alianza Atletico 1 Sporting Cristal 7 Cesar Vallejo 2 Universitario 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Saturday, October 22 Ayacucho FC 2 San Martin 2 UTC 0 Alianza Lima 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal ++ 39 19 11 9 62 39 70 2 Melgar 38 19 9 10 60 43 66 3 Deportivo Municipal 39 18 11 10 51 43 65 4 Union Comercio 38 13 12 13 44 46 51 5 Juan Aurich 39 11 16 12 51 54 49 6 Real Garcilaso 38 12 7 19 48 61 43 7 Cesar Vallejo 39 9 12 18 46 65 39 8 Defensor La Bocana * 38 8 13 17 55 69 33 Group B 1 Universitario + 38 20 9 9 68 45 70 2 Sport Huancayo 39 15 12 12 47 39 57 3 Alianza Lima 38 16 9 13 45 37 57 4 Comerciantes Unidos 39 14 12 13 51 44 54 5 UTC 39 11 16 12 50 54 49 6 Alianza Atletico 39 14 6 19 51 63 48 7 San Martin 38 11 9 18 49 61 42 8 Ayacucho FC 38 10 12 16 41 56 42 * Deducted 4 points. ++ Added 2 points. + Added 1 point. Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 24 Melgar v Union Comercio (1815) Defensor La Bocana v Real Garcilaso (2030)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)