July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 18
Deportivo Municipal 2 Alianza Atletico 0
Sport Huancayo 1 Real Garcilaso 1
Friday, July 17
Juan Aurich 1 Sporting Cristal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportivo Municipal 11 5 5 1 12 6 20
-------------------------
2 Real Garcilaso 11 6 2 3 14 13 20
3 Alianza Lima 10 6 1 3 13 7 19
4 Sport Loreto 10 4 4 2 11 7 16
5 Cesar Vallejo 9 4 3 2 16 11 15
6 Juan Aurich 10 4 3 3 12 8 15
7 Cienciano 10 4 3 3 15 12 15
8 Sporting Cristal 10 4 3 3 14 14 15
9 Melgar 10 3 5 2 9 6 14
10 Sport Huancayo 10 3 5 2 10 12 14
11 Union Comercio 9 3 3 3 13 14 12
12 Alianza Atletico 10 3 2 5 12 16 11
13 UTC 9 3 1 5 12 14 10
14 San Martin 9 3 1 5 13 16 10
15 Ayacucho FC 9 2 2 5 7 11 8
16 Universitario 10 1 3 6 6 12 6
17 Leon de Huanuco 9 1 2 6 8 18 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 19
San Martin v Universitario (0100)
Leon de Huanuco v Sport Loreto (1615)
Melgar v Ayacucho FC (1830)
Alianza Lima v UTC (2100)
Cesar Vallejo v Union Comercio (2315)