July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 19
Alianza Lima 4 UTC 1
Leon de Huanuco 2 Sport Loreto 1
Melgar 1 Ayacucho FC 0
Saturday, July 18
San Martin 0 Universitario 1
Deportivo Municipal 2 Alianza Atletico 0
Sport Huancayo 1 Real Garcilaso 1
Friday, July 17
Juan Aurich 1 Sporting Cristal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Alianza Lima 11 7 1 3 17 8 22
-------------------------
2 Deportivo Municipal 11 5 5 1 12 6 20
3 Real Garcilaso 11 6 2 3 14 13 20
4 Melgar 11 4 5 2 10 6 17
5 Sport Loreto 11 4 4 3 12 9 16
6 Cesar Vallejo 9 4 3 2 16 11 15
7 Juan Aurich 10 4 3 3 12 8 15
8 Cienciano 10 4 3 3 15 12 15
9 Sporting Cristal 10 4 3 3 14 14 15
10 Sport Huancayo 10 3 5 2 10 12 14
11 Union Comercio 9 3 3 3 13 14 12
12 Alianza Atletico 10 3 2 5 12 16 11
13 San Martin 10 3 1 6 13 17 10
14 UTC 10 3 1 6 13 18 10
15 Universitario 11 2 3 6 7 12 9
16 Ayacucho FC 10 2 2 6 7 12 8
17 Leon de Huanuco 10 2 2 6 10 19 8
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 19
Cesar Vallejo v Union Comercio (2315)