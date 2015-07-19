UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

March 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, March 31 Botev Plovdiv 2 Montana 0 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Naftex Bourgas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 25 20 4 1 67 19 64 2 Levski Sofia 25 15 6 4 38 16 51 3 CSKA-Sofia 25 13 7 5 35 14 46 4 Cherno More Varna 25 11 7 7 29 24 40 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 25 10 9