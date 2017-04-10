Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Sport Huancayo 1 Sunday, April 9 Alianza Atletico 2 San Martin 2 Juan Aurich 0 Alianza Lima 1 Saturday, April 8 Sporting Cristal 1 Sport Rosario 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Verano Academia Cantolao 8 1 3 4 7 11 6 Alianza Atletico 8 2 2 4 5 15 8 Alianza Lima 8 4 3 1 17 8 15 Ayacucho FC 8 2 2 4 9 12 8 Comerciantes Unidos 8 3 1 4 13 15 10 Deportivo Municipal 8 2 2 4 7 8 8 Juan Aurich 8 1 2 5 9 18 5 Melgar 9 5 4 0 14 6 19 Real Garcilaso 8 4 2 2 13 12 14 San Martin 8 3 1 4 11 12 10 Sport Huancayo 8 4 2 2 14 13 14 Sport Rosario 9 5 2 2 8 5 17 Sporting Cristal 9 4 3 2 19 10 15 Union Comercio 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 Universitario 8 1 3 4 5 11 6 UTC 8 5 1 2 15 8 16 Group A 1 Melgar 9 5 4 0 14 6 19 2 Sport Rosario 9 5 2 2 8 5 17 3 Sporting Cristal 9 4 3 2 19 10 15 4 San Martin 8 3 1 4 11 12 10 5 Union Comercio 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 6 Ayacucho FC 8 2 2 4 9 12 8 7 Alianza Atletico 8 2 2 4 5 15 8 8 Academia Cantolao 8 1 3 4 7 11 6 Group B 1 UTC 8 5 1 2 15 8 16 2 Alianza Lima 8 4 3 1 17 8 15 3 Real Garcilaso 8 4 2 2 13 12 14 4 Sport Huancayo 9 4 2 3 15 15 14 5 Comerciantes Unidos 9 4 1 4 15 16 13 6 Deportivo Municipal 8 2 2 4 7 8 8 7 Universitario 8 1 3 4 5 11 6 8 Juan Aurich 8 1 2 5 9 18 5
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17