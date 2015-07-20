Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday Friday, March 31 Deportes Antofagasta 1 Union Espanola 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 7 5 2 0 15 3 17 ------------------------- 2 Deportes Iquique 7 4 3 0 14 7 15 3 Everton 7 4 3 0 11 4 15 ------------------------- 4 O'Higgins 7 4 2 1 13 6 14 5 Union Espanola 8 4 1 3 16 12 13