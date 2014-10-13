Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 FC Lugano 0 Young Boys 2 FC Thun 2 St Gallen 2 Saturday, March 18 FC Basel 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 Luzern 0 Sion 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 25 21 3 1 65 20 66 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 25 14 7 4 56 35 49 ------------------------- 3 Sion 25 12 3 10 46