Oct 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 12
Juan Aurich 1 Cienciano 0
Leon de Huanuco 0 Melgar 1
Universitario 3 UTC 0
Saturday, October 11
Cesar Vallejo 2 Alianza Lima 2
Inti Gas 1 Union Comercio 2
Real Garcilaso 2 Los Caimanes 0
Friday, October 10
San Simon 0 Sport Huancayo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 6 5 0 1 8 2 15
-------------------------
2 Union Comercio 6 4 0 2 10 4 12
3 Alianza Lima 6 3 3 0 8 4 12
4 Universitario 6 4 0 2 7 5 12
5 Juan Aurich 6 3 1 2 5 6 10
6 Sporting Cristal 5 2 2 1 10 7 8
7 Leon de Huanuco 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
8 Cesar Vallejo 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
9 Sport Huancayo 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
10 Cienciano 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
11 UTC 6 2 1 3 6 10 7
12 Real Garcilaso 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
13 Los Caimanes 6 1 2 3 2 7 5
14 Inti Gas 6 0 4 2 6 8 4
15 San Martin 4 1 0 3 7 7 3
16 San Simon 6 0 1 5 4 12 1