May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Alianza Atletico 2 Comerciantes Unidos 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Universitario 1 Union Comercio 2 Deportivo Municipal 1 Saturday, April 30 Alianza Lima 2 Real Garcilaso 1 Ayacucho FC 0 Sport Huancayo 0 UTC 2 Juan Aurich 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universitario 13 10 2 1 27 8 32 ------------------------- 2 Sporting Cristal 13 6 5 2 18 9 23 3 Alianza Lima 13 7 2 4 21 15 23 4 Alianza Atletico 14 7 2 5 23 18 23 5 Deportivo Municipal 14 6 4 4 17 18 22 6 Juan Aurich 14 4 7 3 18 20 19 7 Union Comercio 14 5 4 5 17 21 19 8 UTC 14 4 6 4 20 20 18 9 Real Garcilaso 14 4 5 5 19 21 17 10 Sport Huancayo 14 3 7 4 11 12 16 11 Ayacucho FC 14 4 4 6 13 24 16 12 Melgar 12 4 3 5 17 15 15 13 Comerciantes Unidos 14 4 3 7 16 17 15 14 Defensor La Bocana 13 3 4 6 26 26 13 15 San Martin 12 3 2 7 10 19 11 16 Cesar Vallejo 12 1 4 7 13 23 7 1: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 1 Cesar Vallejo v Melgar (2315) Monday, May 2 San Martin v Defensor La Bocana (0130)