Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
Cienciano 3 Melgar 0
Union Comercio 4 Sport Loreto 2
Universitario 1 Leon de Huanuco 0
Saturday, February 7
Deportivo Municipal 0 Sporting Cristal 5
Juan Aurich 0 San Martin 1
Sport Huancayo 2 Alianza Lima 1
Friday, February 6
Alianza Atletico 2 Cesar Vallejo 3
UTC 1 Real Garcilaso 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
2 Cienciano 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 San Martin 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Juan Aurich 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
5 Melgar 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
6 Deportivo Municipal 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
Group B
1 Cesar Vallejo 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
2 Universitario 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
2 UTC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Alianza Atletico 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
5 Leon de Huanuco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
5 Real Garcilaso 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group C
1 Union Comercio 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
2 Sport Huancayo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Alianza Lima 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
5 Sport Loreto 1 0 0 1 2 4 0