Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 20
Leon de Huanuco 2 UTC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 13 7 4 2 23 7 25
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 12 7 4 1 30 16 25
3 Universitario 15 7 4 4 24 19 25
4 Sport Huancayo 13 7 3 3 23 17 24
5 Real Garcilaso 13 6 5 2 20 11 23
6 UTC 15 5 5 5 16 15 20
7 San Martin 13 6 2 5 13 13 20
8 Cesar Vallejo 13 6 2 5 11 16 20
9 Juan Aurich 13 5 3 5 18 16 18
10 Ayacucho FC 14 4 4 6 20 23 16
11 Union Comercio 14 4 3 7 21 28 15
12 Leon de Huanuco 15 3 6 6 21 29 15
13 Deportivo Municipal 15 3 6 6 11 21 15
14 Cienciano 14 3 5 6 11 17 14
15 Sport Loreto 13 3 4 6 7 10 13
16 Alianza Lima 13 3 4 6 13 17 13
17 Alianza Atletico 14 3 4 7 17 24 13
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 21
San Martin v Ayacucho FC (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Alianza Atletico (1730)
Sport Loreto v Sporting Cristal (2000)
Sunday, November 22
Cesar Vallejo v Melgar (0100)
Real Garcilaso v Union Comercio (1600)
Juan Aurich v Cienciano (1800)
Deportivo Municipal v Alianza Lima (2030)