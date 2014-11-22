Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 22
Cienciano 0 Los Caimanes 1
San Simon 2 Real Garcilaso 2
Sport Huancayo 3 Melgar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 13 10 2 1 32 15 32
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 12 8 3 1 22 8 27
3 Melgar 14 8 3 3 19 13 27
4 Union Comercio 12 6 1 5 17 13 19
5 Los Caimanes 14 5 4 5 14 17 19
6 Universitario 13 5 3 5 14 14 18
7 Juan Aurich 13 5 3 5 11 15 18
8 Inti Gas 12 4 5 3 15 12 17
9 Leon de Huanuco 12 5 2 5 16 16 17
10 Sport Huancayo 14 5 2 7 15 17 17
11 Cienciano 14 5 2 7 16 21 17
12 Cesar Vallejo 12 5 1 6 18 21 16
13 Real Garcilaso 13 3 6 4 17 16 15
14 UTC 13 3 3 7 11 19 12
15 San Simon 14 2 3 9 13 25 9
16 San Martin 11 2 1 8 12 20 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 23
Cesar Vallejo v Inti Gas (0100)
Sporting Cristal v Union Comercio (1600)
Leon de Huanuco v Universitario (1815)
Alianza Lima v UTC (2100)
Juan Aurich v San Martin (2315)