May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
Cienciano 3 Union Comercio 2
Deportivo Municipal 0 Sport Loreto 0
Cesar Vallejo 2 Real Garcilaso 0
Saturday, May 23
Ayacucho FC 2 Alianza Atletico 1
Melgar 0 Sporting Cristal 0
Friday, May 22
San Martin 3 Leon de Huanuco 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 7 5 1 1 10 7 16
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 6 3 3 0 10 7 12
3 Cienciano 7 3 2 2 11 9 11
4 Sport Loreto 7 3 2 2 6 5 11
5 Melgar 7 2 4 1 7 4 10
6 Deportivo Municipal 7 2 4 1 8 6 10
7 Juan Aurich 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
8 Cesar Vallejo 6 2 2 2 9 7 8
9 Union Comercio 6 2 2 2 12 11 8
10 Alianza Atletico 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
11 Sport Huancayo 6 1 4 1 6 6 7
12 San Martin 6 2 1 3 9 10 7
13 Alianza Lima 6 2 1 3 5 6 7
14 Ayacucho FC 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
15 UTC 6 2 0 4 11 12 6
16 Universitario 6 1 2 3 3 5 5
17 Leon de Huanuco 7 0 2 5 6 16 2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 24
Alianza Lima v Universitario (2300)
Monday, May 25
Juan Aurich v Sport Huancayo (1730)