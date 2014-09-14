Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
Melgar 1 Sporting Cristal 0
Real Garcilaso 0 Alianza Lima 0
Universitario 2 Cienciano 0
Saturday, September 13
Juan Aurich 1 Cesar Vallejo 2
Inti Gas 1 Sport Huancayo 1
San Martin 0 Leon de Huanuco 1
Union Comercio 3 San Simon 1
Friday, September 12
UTC 1 Los Caimanes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
1 Universitario 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
-------------------------
3 Leon de Huanuco 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
3 Los Caimanes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Union Comercio 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
6 Cesar Vallejo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Juan Aurich 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
7 Sporting Cristal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 Real Garcilaso 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
10 Inti Gas 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Alianza Lima 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 UTC 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
13 Sport Huancayo 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 San Simon 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
16 Cienciano 2 0 0 2 0 4 0