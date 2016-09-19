Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, September 19 Comerciantes Unidos 3 Ayacucho FC 1 Real Garcilaso 1 Melgar 2 Sunday, September 18 Alianza Atletico 2 San Martin 3 Defensor La Bocana 1 Sporting Cristal 2 Sport Huancayo 1 UTC 1 Saturday, September 17 Alianza Lima 1 Universitario 1 Deportivo Municipal 2 Cesar Vallejo 1 Union Comercio 2 Juan Aurich 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal ++ 34 17 11 6 52 31 64 2 Melgar 34 16 8 10 53 40 56 3 Deportivo Municipal 34 14 10 10 42 40 52 4 Juan Aurich 34 11 14 9 48 45 47 5 Union Comercio 34 12 11 11 40 42 47 6 Real Garcilaso 34 11 6 17 46 57 39 7 Defensor La Bocana * 34 8 11 15 51 62 31 8 Cesar Vallejo 34 6 12 16 35 53 30 Group B 1 Universitario + 34 17 8 9 58 41 60 2 Alianza Lima 34 14 8 12 41 35 50 3 Sport Huancayo 34 12 12 10 39 32 48 4 Comerciantes Unidos 34 12 11 11 43 38 47 5 UTC 34 10 15 9 45 43 45 6 Alianza Atletico 34 13 5 16 48 53 44 7 Ayacucho FC 34 9 11 14 35 49 38 8 San Martin 34 10 7 17 40 55 37 * Deducted 4 points. ++ Added 2 points. + Added 1 point.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)