Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Alianza Atletico 2 Real Garcilaso 1 Alianza Lima 0 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Ayacucho FC 1 Juan Aurich 0 San Martin 2 Sport Huancayo 0 Sporting Cristal 1 Defensor La Bocana 1 Union Comercio 3 Melgar 1 Cesar Vallejo 2 Deportivo Municipal 2 Saturday, August 13 UTC 2 Universitario 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting Cristal 30 14 11 5 46 27 53 ------------------------- 2 Universitario 30 15 6 9 51 39 51 3 Melgar 30 13 7 10 48 38 46 4 Sport Huancayo 30 12 10 8 36 26 46 5 Deportivo Municipal 30 12 10 8 36 32 46 6 Alianza Lima 30 13 6 11 37 29 45 7 Union Comercio 30 11 9 10 37 39 42 8 Comerciantes Unidos 30 11 8 11 36 33 41 9 Alianza Atletico 30 12 5 13 41 40 41 10 Juan Aurich 30 9 13 8 39 38 40 11 UTC 30 9 13 8 36 38 40 12 Real Garcilaso 30 10 6 14 39 49 36 13 Ayacucho FC 30 8 9 13 27 42 33 14 Defensor La Bocana * 30 7 11 12 44 53 30 15 San Martin 30 8 6 16 33 47 30 16 Cesar Vallejo 30 5 12 13 32 48 27 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1: Copa Sudamericana
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S