Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 8
Leon de Huanuco 1 Los Caimanes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inti Gas 10 6 3 1 18 12 21
-------------------------
2 Melgar 10 5 5 0 17 9 20
3 Juan Aurich 10 5 2 3 21 13 17
4 Cesar Vallejo 10 5 2 3 15 9 17
5 Universitario 10 5 2 3 14 10 17
6 Sporting Cristal 10 4 3 3 22 11 15
7 Cienciano 10 5 3 2 14 9 15
8 Leon de Huanuco 11 4 3 4 14 16 15
9 Union Comercio 10 4 2 4 11 7 14
10 UTC 10 3 5 2 11 14 14
11 San Martin 10 3 4 3 15 10 13
12 Real Garcilaso 10 4 1 5 10 12 13
13 Alianza Lima 10 2 4 4 9 10 10
14 Los Caimanes 11 2 1 8 9 24 7
14 San Simon 10 2 1 7 9 24 7
16 Sport Huancayo 10 1 1 8 9 28 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 9
Sport Huancayo v Cienciano (1800)
Juan Aurich v Melgar (2030)
Cesar Vallejo v Union Comercio (2245)
Sunday, August 10
San Martin v Universitario (0100)
Real Garcilaso v Inti Gas (1615)
San Simon v UTC (1830)
Alianza Lima v Sporting Cristal (2100)