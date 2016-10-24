Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 24 Melgar 1 Union Comercio 0 Sunday, October 23 Juan Aurich 0 Deportivo Municipal 2 Sport Huancayo 3 Alianza Atletico 1 Sporting Cristal 7 Cesar Vallejo 2 Universitario 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Saturday, October 22 Ayacucho FC 2 San Martin 2 UTC 0 Alianza Lima 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal ++ 39 19 11 9 62 39 70 2 Melgar 39 20 9 10 61 43 69 3 Deportivo Municipal 39 18 11 10 51 43 65 4 Union Comercio 39 13 12 14 44 47 51 5 Juan Aurich 39 11 16 12 51 54 49 6 Real Garcilaso 38 12 7 19 48 61 43 7 Cesar Vallejo 39 9 12 18 46 65 39 8 Defensor La Bocana * 38 8 13 17 55 69 33 Group B 1 Universitario + 38 20 9 9 68 45 70 2 Sport Huancayo 39 15 12 12 47 39 57 3 Alianza Lima 38 16 9 13 45 37 57 4 Comerciantes Unidos 39 14 12 13 51 44 54 5 UTC 39 11 16 12 50 54 49 6 Alianza Atletico 39 14 6 19 51 63 48 7 San Martin 38 11 9 18 49 61 42 8 Ayacucho FC 38 10 12 16 41 56 42 * Deducted 4 points. ++ Added 2 points. + Added 1 point. Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 24 Defensor La Bocana v Real Garcilaso (2030)