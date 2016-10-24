Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 24
Melgar 1 Union Comercio 0
Sunday, October 23
Juan Aurich 0 Deportivo Municipal 2
Sport Huancayo 3 Alianza Atletico 1
Sporting Cristal 7 Cesar Vallejo 2
Universitario 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0
Saturday, October 22
Ayacucho FC 2 San Martin 2
UTC 0 Alianza Lima 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 39 19 11 9 62 39 70
2 Melgar 39 20 9 10 61 43 69
3 Deportivo Municipal 39 18 11 10 51 43 65
4 Union Comercio 39 13 12 14 44 47 51
5 Juan Aurich 39 11 16 12 51 54 49
6 Real Garcilaso 38 12 7 19 48 61 43
7 Cesar Vallejo 39 9 12 18 46 65 39
8 Defensor La Bocana * 38 8 13 17 55 69 33
Group B
1 Universitario + 38 20 9 9 68 45 70
2 Sport Huancayo 39 15 12 12 47 39 57
3 Alianza Lima 38 16 9 13 45 37 57
4 Comerciantes Unidos 39 14 12 13 51 44 54
5 UTC 39 11 16 12 50 54 49
6 Alianza Atletico 39 14 6 19 51 63 48
7 San Martin 38 11 9 18 49 61 42
8 Ayacucho FC 38 10 12 16 41 56 42
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 24
Defensor La Bocana v Real Garcilaso (2030)