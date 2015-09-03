Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, September 3
Alianza Atletico 1 Universitario 2
Ayacucho FC 2 Real Garcilaso 2
Deportivo Municipal 1 Juan Aurich 2
Wednesday, September 2
Alianza Lima 0 San Martin 1
Cienciano 0 Sport Huancayo 1
Union Comercio 1 Sporting Cristal 4
UTC 2 Sport Loreto 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Juan Aurich 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
2 San Martin 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
3 Real Garcilaso 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
4 Sport Huancayo 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
5 Sporting Cristal 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
6 Cesar Vallejo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Universitario 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
8 UTC 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Union Comercio 2 1 0 1 4 6 3
10 Ayacucho FC 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
11 Leon de Huanuco 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Alianza Atletico 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
13 Cienciano 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
14 Sport Loreto 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
15 Melgar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Deportivo Municipal 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
17 Alianza Lima 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, September 4
Melgar v Leon de Huanuco (0100)