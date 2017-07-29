FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 15 hours
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings
Government divided on free movement after Brexit
#World Football
July 29, 2017 / 7:23 PM / in 15 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 29
Alianza Atletico 2 Sporting Cristal 3  
Union Comercio   1 Sport Rosario    1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Alianza Lima        12 7 2 3 20 9  23  
-------------------------
2  UTC                 12 7 1 4 16 9  22  
3  Real Garcilaso      11 7 1 3 16 13 22  
4  Sport Huancayo      12 6 3 3 19 14 21  
5  Sporting Cristal    13 6 3 4 20 18 21  
6  Universitario       12 5 5 2 16 12 20  
7  Deportivo Municipal 11 5 4 2 13 8  19  
8  Melgar              12 5 2 5 16 13 17  
9  Sport Rosario       13 4 5 4 14 17 17  
10 Comerciantes Unidos 12 4 4 4 16 17 16  
11 San Martin          12 4 3 5 19 20 15  
12 Union Comercio      13 4 2 7 19 17 14  
13 Ayacucho FC         12 4 2 6 14 21 14  
14 Alianza Atletico    13 3 2 8 13 21 11  
15 Juan Aurich         12 1 5 6 11 24 8   
16 Academia Cantolao   12 1 4 7 9  18 7   
1: Championship play-off 
1: Copa Libertadores     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Saturday, July 29    
Academia Cantolao    v UTC            (2245)  
Sunday, July 30      
Universitario        v Ayacucho FC    (0100)  
Juan Aurich          v Melgar         (1600)  
Sport Huancayo       v Real Garcilaso (1815)  
Deportivo Municipal  v Alianza Lima   (2030)  
Monday, July 31      
Comerciantes Unidos  v San Martin     (2030)

