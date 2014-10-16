Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 16
UTC 0 Inti Gas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 6 5 0 1 8 2 15
-------------------------
2 Union Comercio 6 4 0 2 10 4 12
3 Alianza Lima 6 3 3 0 8 4 12
4 Universitario 6 4 0 2 7 5 12
5 Juan Aurich 6 3 1 2 5 6 10
6 Sporting Cristal 5 2 2 1 10 7 8
7 Leon de Huanuco 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
8 Cesar Vallejo 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
9 Inti Gas 7 1 4 2 7 8 7
10 Sport Huancayo 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
11 Cienciano 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
12 UTC 7 2 1 4 6 11 7
13 Real Garcilaso 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
14 Los Caimanes 6 1 2 3 2 7 5
15 San Martin 4 1 0 3 7 7 3
16 San Simon 6 0 1 5 4 12 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 17
Sporting Cristal v Juan Aurich (2030)
Saturday, October 18
Cienciano v San Simon (1530)
Melgar v Universitario (1745)
Los Caimanes v San Martin (2000)
Sunday, October 19
Union Comercio v Real Garcilaso (1600)
Sport Huancayo v Cesar Vallejo (1815)
Alianza Lima v Leon de Huanuco (2100)