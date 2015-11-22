Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 22
Deportivo Municipal 2 Alianza Lima 1
Juan Aurich 2 Cienciano 2
Real Garcilaso 2 Union Comercio 1
Saturday, November 21
Cesar Vallejo 1 Melgar 0
Sport Huancayo 4 Alianza Atletico 0
Sport Loreto 2 Sporting Cristal 2
Friday, November 20
San Martin 3 Ayacucho FC 0
Leon de Huanuco 2 UTC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Huancayo 14 8 3 3 27 17 27
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 13 7 5 1 32 18 26
3 Real Garcilaso 14 7 5 2 22 12 26
4 Melgar 14 7 4 3 23 8 25
5 Universitario 15 7 4 4 24 19 25
6 San Martin 14 7 2 5 16 13 23
7 Cesar Vallejo 14 7 2 5 12 16 23
8 UTC 15 5 5 5 16 15 20
9 Juan Aurich 14 5 4 5 20 18 19
10 Deportivo Municipal 16 4 6 6 13 22 18
11 Ayacucho FC 15 4 4 7 20 26 16
12 Cienciano 15 3 6 6 13 19 15
13 Union Comercio 15 4 3 8 22 30 15
14 Leon de Huanuco 15 3 6 6 21 29 15
15 Sport Loreto 14 3 5 6 9 12 14
16 Alianza Lima 14 3 4 7 14 19 13
17 Alianza Atletico 15 3 4 8 17 28 13
1: Championship play-off