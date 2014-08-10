Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
Alianza Lima 2 Sporting Cristal 1
Real Garcilaso 3 Inti Gas 0
San Simon 2 UTC 1
Saturday, August 9
San Martin 3 Universitario 3
Cesar Vallejo 1 Union Comercio 0
Juan Aurich 3 Melgar 1
Sport Huancayo 3 Cienciano 1
Friday, August 8
Leon de Huanuco 1 Los Caimanes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inti Gas 11 6 3 2 18 15 21
-------------------------
2 Juan Aurich 11 6 2 3 24 14 20
3 Cesar Vallejo 11 6 2 3 16 9 20
4 Melgar 11 5 5 1 18 12 20
5 Universitario 11 5 3 3 17 13 18
6 Real Garcilaso 11 5 1 5 13 12 16
7 Sporting Cristal 11 4 3 4 23 13 15
8 Cienciano 11 5 3 3 15 12 15
9 Leon de Huanuco 11 4 3 4 14 16 15
10 San Martin 11 3 5 3 18 13 14
11 Union Comercio 11 4 2 5 11 8 14
12 UTC 11 3 5 3 12 16 14
13 Alianza Lima 11 3 4 4 11 11 13
14 San Simon 11 3 1 7 11 25 10
15 Los Caimanes 11 2 1 8 9 24 7
16 Sport Huancayo 11 2 1 8 12 29 7