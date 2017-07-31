Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, July 31 Comerciantes Unidos 1 San Martin 2 Sunday, July 30 Deportivo Municipal 0 Alianza Lima 2 Juan Aurich 2 Melgar 2 Sport Huancayo 1 Real Garcilaso 1 Saturday, July 29 Academia Cantolao 0 UTC 0 Universitario 2 Ayacucho FC 0 Alianza Atletico 2 Sporting Cristal 3 Union Comercio 1 Sport Rosario 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 13 8 2 3 22 9 26 ------------------------- 2 UTC 13 7 2 4 16 9 23 3 Universitario 13 6 5 2 18 12 23 4 Real Garcilaso 12 7 2 3 17 14 23 5 Sport Huancayo 13 6 4 3 20 15 22 6 Sporting Cristal 13 6 3 4 20 18 21 7 Deportivo Municipal 12 5 4 3 13 10 19 8 Melgar 13 5 3 5 18 15 18 9 San Martin 13 5 3 5 21 21 18 10 Sport Rosario 13 4 5 4 14 17 17 11 Comerciantes Unidos 13 4 4 5 17 19 16 12 Union Comercio 13 4 2 7 19 17 14 13 Ayacucho FC 13 4 2 7 14 23 14 14 Alianza Atletico 13 3 2 8 13 21 11 15 Juan Aurich 13 1 6 6 13 26 9 16 Academia Cantolao 13 1 5 7 9 18 8 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores