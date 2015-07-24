Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 24 Alianza Atletico 1 Cesar Vallejo 1 UTC 2 Deportivo Municipal 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportivo Municipal 12 6 5 1 15 8 23 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 11 7 1 3 17 8 22 3 Real Garcilaso 11 6 2 3 14 13 20 4 Melgar 11 4 5 2 10 6 17 5 Cesar Vallejo 11 4 4 3 17 13 16 6 Sport Loreto 11 4 4 3 12 9 16 7 Juan Aurich 10 4 3 3 12 8 15 8 Cienciano 10 4 3 3 15 12 15 9 Sporting Cristal 10 4 3 3 14 14 15 9 Union Comercio 10 4 3 3 14 14 15 11 Sport Huancayo 10 3 5 2 10 12 14 12 Alianza Atletico 11 3 3 5 13 17 12 13 San Martin 10 3 1 6 13 17 10 14 UTC 11 3 1 7 15 21 10 15 Universitario 11 2 3 6 7 12 9 16 Ayacucho FC 10 2 2 6 7 12 8 17 Leon de Huanuco 10 2 2 6 10 19 8 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 25 Union Comercio v Juan Aurich (1730) Sporting Cristal v San Martin (2000) Sport Loreto v Sport Huancayo (2245) Sunday, July 26 Cienciano v Melgar (1615) Ayacucho FC v Alianza Lima (1830) Universitario v Leon de Huanuco (2100)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.