July 15 Nolberto Solano's Universitario beat
Alianza Lima 2-1 in the Lima derby, also the first big match of
the former Newcastle United and Peru midfielder's fledgling
coaching career.
Both Universitario's goals in Saturday's "“clasico" at the
Estadio Nacional came from free kicks, which were a speciality
that marked the 37-year-old Solano's career as a player in Peru,
Argentina and England.
Winger Aurelio Saco-Vertiz put Universitario ahead after
half an hour when he curled a free kick into the top corner.
After midfielder Paulo Albarracin's equaliser early in the
second half, Edison Flores headed the winner from Argentine
midfielder Horacio Calcaterra's free kick in the 65th minute.
"Practice is the secret," left winger Saco-Vertiz told
reporters.
He said he and Calcaterra had spent extra time on the
training ground to practise with Solano, who was called "“little
master" by Diego Maradona because of his brilliant free kicks
when they were team mates at Boca Juniors in the late 1990s.
Peru's two biggest clubs are struggling in the lower reaches
of the "“Descentralizado" championship standings, both with 27
points from 23 matches after a fraught start to the season due
to financial penalties. Universitario were docked three points
and Alianza six.
Solano, who took charge of Universitario in June, had helped
them win the Peruvian championship as a player in 2009 after a
distinguished career in the English Premier League with
Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham United.
Meanwhile, former Peru striker Franco Navarro replaced
Colombian Diego Umana as the coach of Juan Aurich, the reigning
Peruvian champions.
